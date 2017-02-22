Community

RHEP Spaghetti Supper and Silent Auction

Kelsie Merrill | BDN
Brianna, left, Kelsie, middle, and Jenna, right are in the process of getting their CNA Certificates at Mid-Coast School of Technology
Kelsie Merrill | BDN
By Kelsie Merrill
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 3:44 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Rockport Masonic Center, 361 Main St, Rockport, ME

For more information: 207-542-7979

Come help support the Retirement Home Enrichment Plan raise money for iPod shuffles for the Music and Memory Program. We encourage you to bring any unwanted iPod Shuffles to donate! We are three high school CNA students at Mid Coast School of Technology taking part in a Skills USA Volunteering Project. Being CNA students we see the need to enrich the lives of the elderly. By coming, you and your family will be helping the elderly hold onto a part of their past through the music that they listened to when they were younger.

Come Out for dinner and help enrich the lives of the elderly

