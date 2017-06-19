Rev. Rudolph Leveille celebrates 60 years in Catholic priesthood

lswackhamer | BDN
Fr. Rudolph Leveille greets members of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in the parish hall at St. John Catholic Church in Bangor on Saturday, June 17 at a celebration of his 60 years in the priesthood.
Michael J. Dows | BDN
Fr. Rudolph Leveille greets members of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in the parish hall at St. John Catholic Church in Bangor on Saturday, June 17 at a celebration of his 60 years in the priesthood.
Bangor Daily News
Posted June 19, 2017, at 10:48 a.m.

[Michael J. Dowd | BDN] Fr. Rudolph Leveille greets members of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in the parish hall at St. John Catholic Church in Bangor on Saturday, June 17 at a celebration of his 60 years in the priesthood.

BANGOR, Maine — Several hundred members of St. Paul the Apostle Parish joined the Rev. Rudolph Leveille in celebrating his 60 years as a priest during a Mass and reception Saturday at St. John Catholic Church.

Fr. Leveille, 85, was ordained on June 15, 1957 and has served the Diocese of Portland ever since. Although he retired in 1997, he has remained a familiar presence in Bangor area churches filling in for younger priests.

During the homily Fr. Leveille delivered Saturday, he noted that parishioners had ministered to him over the years more than he ministered to them.

The Rev. Frank J. Murray, pastor of the Bangor area parish, thanked Fr. Leveille for his service to the diocese and led the congregation in a round of applause for the longtime priest at the conclusion of Mass.

Fr. Leveille received personal thanks and congratulations from many parishioners during the reception in the parish hall at St. John’s that followed Mass.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leaveMaine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leave
  2. Number of missing sailors found dead as US destroyer reaches portNumber of missing sailors found dead as US destroyer reaches port
  3. Inland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstormsInland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstorms
  4. Thousands of dead bait fish wash ashore in BrunswickThousands of dead bait fish wash ashore in Brunswick
  5. America’s new tobacco crisis: The rich stopped smoking, the poor didn’tAmerica’s new tobacco crisis: The rich stopped smoking, the poor didn’t

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs