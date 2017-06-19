Rev. Rudolph Leveille celebrates 60 years in Catholic priesthood

BANGOR, Maine — Several hundred members of St. Paul the Apostle Parish joined the Rev. Rudolph Leveille in celebrating his 60 years as a priest during a Mass and reception Saturday at St. John Catholic Church.

Fr. Leveille, 85, was ordained on June 15, 1957 and has served the Diocese of Portland ever since. Although he retired in 1997, he has remained a familiar presence in Bangor area churches filling in for younger priests.

During the homily Fr. Leveille delivered Saturday, he noted that parishioners had ministered to him over the years more than he ministered to them.

The Rev. Frank J. Murray, pastor of the Bangor area parish, thanked Fr. Leveille for his service to the diocese and led the congregation in a round of applause for the longtime priest at the conclusion of Mass.

Fr. Leveille received personal thanks and congratulations from many parishioners during the reception in the parish hall at St. John’s that followed Mass.

