Rev. Dr. L. Harry Soucy is Interim Pastor at United Baptist Church Charleston

The Charleston United Baptist Church, 53 Main Road, Charleston, Maine announces its interim pastor, Rev. Dr. L. Harry Soucy. Soucy was born in Maine and grew up in Presque Isle. He served in the U. S. Navy in VF-84 (1969). He was injured in a line-of-duty incident and has been a member of the Disabled American Veterans since 1975.

In 1976, Soucy began pastoral ministry in the Advent Christian Church in Augusta, Maine. In 1980, he was ordained in Beebe, Quebec. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Berkshire Christian College in Lenox, MA, in 1979, a Master of Arts in Religious Studies from Hartford Seminary in 1984, a Master of Divinity from Bangor Theological Seminary in 1993, and a Doctor of Ministry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in 1996. He has pastored churches in the eastern U.S. and Canada and served as a Director of Oro Bible College in Mindanao, Philippines. He has been a keynote speaker, Bible Teacher, and Evangelist at many seminars, camp meetings, and special services over the years. He is married to Etta, and they have 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Currently, Pastor Soucy is preaching on I and II Peter. We invite you to attend services at the Charleston United Baptist Church, 53 Main Road, Charleston on Sunday mornings at 11:00.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →