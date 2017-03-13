Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, 335 Brighton Avenue, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207 662-8589; nerhp.org
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland and Brain Injury Voices are hosting a free event, Returning to Life After Brain Injury: Finding Meaning and Moving Forward. This informational and inspirational evening features Mindfulness, Meditation, and Moving Forward with Susie Kelley, OTR/L and a panel of survivors sharing their advice for finding meaning after brain injury. For more information please contact Kathy Kroll at 662-8589 or Kathy.kroll@healthsouth.com.
