Returning to Life after Brain Injury

By Kellie Selberg
Posted March 13, 2017, at 3:12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, 335 Brighton Avenue, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207 662-8589; nerhp.org

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland and Brain Injury Voices are hosting a free event, Returning to Life After Brain Injury: Finding Meaning and Moving Forward. This informational and inspirational evening features Mindfulness, Meditation, and Moving Forward with Susie Kelley, OTR/L and a panel of survivors sharing their advice for finding meaning after brain injury. For more information please contact Kathy Kroll at 662-8589 or Kathy.kroll@healthsouth.com.

