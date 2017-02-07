Return to Enchantment – Labyrinth Experience and Conversation

Saturday, March 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

“There is a dream world and a grey world…and I do so want to reconcile them. I want to live them both at the same time. We project images from within us. We take every opportunity to be world-builders, we erect thing upon thing round our inner most being.”- Etty Hillesum, A Life Transformed

The goal of this workshop is to enhance your experience of spiritual vision in labyrinth walking meditation. There are three building blocks to this goal.

One: The distinctive injury of modern life, says Max Weber, is disenchantment.

Two: The most typical aspect of the medieval mind, says Umberto Eco, is to understand the world in terms of symbol and allegory.

Three: The number one skill in labyrinth walking, writes Lauren Artress, is to be mindful of your experience as metaphor.

With this orientation the workshop will offer ten specific skills for augmenting reality in labyrinth movement.

Duncan Newcomer is an ordained UCC minister and a professional psychotherapist practicing spiritual direction in Belfast, Maine. He is also a poet, writes about Lincoln and has a radio feature on WERU on Lincoln’s spiritual life. As a Veriditas Certified Labyrinth Facilitator, he has held many workshops over the past 10 years on embodied spirituality and the labyrinth walk, including one at the Jung Center in 2015. This offering is the culmination of his work on using the “medieval mind” as a rich way to have a unified spiritual experience in a labyrinth walk. He has written about this in Desperately Seeking Mary, his book on therapy, religion, the sacred feminine and the labyrinth.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →