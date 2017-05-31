RETROSPECTIVE, Portland’s Metals Collective Through the Years

A selection of works from 'Piercing the Pickle', 2015, The Bearded Lady's Jewel Box. (Left to Right) Emily Percival, 'Pickle Fork', Sterling Silver. Maria Wolff, 'Left Handed Relish Spoon', Sterling Silver. Nicholas Downing, 'Pickle Fork', Steel.
Maria Wolff
cat bates | BDN
By cat bates
Posted May 31, 2017, at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Artists at Work Gallery, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St, Portland , Maine

For more information: facebook.com/events/1437264732962703/

The Metals Collective is proud to present a group RETROSPECTIVE show, at the Maine College of Art’s ‘Artists at Work’ Gallery this July 7- Aug 20th.

The Metals Collective was founded by Maine College of Art Alumni in 2010, and now after 7 years includes more than 25 participating members who to date have put on more than a dozen group shows at local venues, with themes ranging from poison rings to absinthe spoons, pickle forks to tussie mussies. This RETROSPECTIVE will give the public the unique opportunity to revisit these group shows and to see the evolutionary work of 7 individual members, including many pieces available for purchase. Come see what our passionate community of metalsmiths has been up to!

