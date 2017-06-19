RETROSPECTIVE, Portland’s Metals Collective Through the Years

A selection of works from 'Piercing the Pickle', 2015, The Bearded Lady's Jewel Box.
By Nancy Walker
Posted June 19, 2017, at 3:18 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, Artists at Work, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

The Metals Collective is proud to present a group RETROSPECTIVE show, at the Maine College of Art’s ‘Artists at Work’ Gallery this July 7- Aug 20th.

The Metals Collective was founded by Maine College of Art Alumni in 2010, and now after 7 years includes more than 25 participating members who to date have put on more than a dozen group shows at local venues, with themes ranging from poison rings to absinthe spoons, pickle forks to tussie mussies. This RETROSPECTIVE will give the public the unique opportunity to revisit these group shows and to see the evolutionary work of 7 individual members, including many pieces available for purchase. Come see what our passionate community of metalsmiths has been up to!

WHO:

The Metals Collective

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Ann Thompson, Cat Bates, Emily Percival, Maria Wolff, Mary Forst, & Shelby Goldsmith

WHEN:

Opening Party July 7th, 5pm-8pm. On display through August 20th

Regular Hours:

​The Gallery Hours will be as follows:

​​Wednesdays & Thursdays 11-6pm

​​Fridays and Saturdays 11-7pm

​​Sundays 12-5pm

WHERE:

Artists at Work Gallery, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland ME

