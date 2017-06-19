RETROSPECTIVE, Portland’s Metals Collective Through the Years

Friday, July 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, Artists at Work, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
The Metals Collective is proud to present a group RETROSPECTIVE show, at the Maine College of Art’s ‘Artists at Work’ Gallery this July 7- Aug 20th.
The Metals Collective was founded by Maine College of Art Alumni in 2010, and now after 7 years includes more than 25 participating members who to date have put on more than a dozen group shows at local venues, with themes ranging from poison rings to absinthe spoons, pickle forks to tussie mussies. This RETROSPECTIVE will give the public the unique opportunity to revisit these group shows and to see the evolutionary work of 7 individual members, including many pieces available for purchase. Come see what our passionate community of metalsmiths has been up to!
WHO:
The Metals Collective
FEATURED ARTISTS:
Ann Thompson, Cat Bates, Emily Percival, Maria Wolff, Mary Forst, & Shelby Goldsmith
WHEN:
Opening Party July 7th, 5pm-8pm. On display through August 20th
Regular Hours:
The Gallery Hours will be as follows:
Wednesdays & Thursdays 11-6pm
Fridays and Saturdays 11-7pm
Sundays 12-5pm
WHERE:
Artists at Work Gallery, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland ME
