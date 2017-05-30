Retired Radio Icon Bud Sawyer hosts Memorial Day ceremonies in Standish

Standish, Maine, May 30, 2017: Legendary radio icon Bud Sawyer was honored as Master of Ceremonies for the American Legion Post 128 annual Memorial Day ceremonies. With his well know style, “Bud” Sawyer made the crowd smile and pause as he shared stories from his successful career in radio and life.

Rain didn’t stop the almost 50 individuals present for this years event. Speakers included State Senator Bill Diamond; Representatives Jonathan Kinney and Lester Ordway; Standish Town Council member Stephen Nesbitt, and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus representative Daniel Kasprzyk. Also present were the Salvation Army, and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary – who provided refreshments after the ceremonies.

“It’s always a honor to spend time with Bud (Sawyer) and the Legionnaires at these events” said Dan Kasprzyk, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, and regular volunteer at community events. “I have a special place in my heart for these brave men and women, and for all that they have done for our country. When you look at the current state of affairs facing our nation, it’s important to remember that our freedoms weren’t free.”

Kasprzyk wasn’t the only supporter of the Standish American Legion. Participants were greeted by a restored WWII Jeep as they entered the Meeting Hall. The Jeep – restored by Jeff Dolloff of Standish- , adorns many an event as it did today.

