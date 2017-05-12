Retired NMCC Instructor Funds New Scholarship

Aroostook—Retired Computer & Network Technology instructor Joseph McLaughlin and his wife Rebecca have made a $10,000 donation to the Northern Maine Community College Foundation to establish a new scholarship. The gift will be designated for students in the Computer and Network Technology program.

McLaughlin began his career as a Computer Electronics instructor at then, Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1985 and retired after 31 years of service. He becomes the first person to endow a scholarship for NM who was both a student and instructor at the College.

“I had the opportunity to watch NM grow from a vocational-technical school to the great community college it is today,” said McLaughlin. “We are giving to NMCC because we care deeply about the College and believe in its mission; I have seen first-hand the remarkable success of the students who graduate from here. Rebecca and I are pleased to help make it possible for more students to afford this exceptional education.”

The couple attended a luncheon with faculty from the Trade and Technical Occupations department and members of staff, followed by the formal signing of the memorandum of understanding for the new scholarship. The fund is endowed which means a percentage of the gift will be used each year while the majority will be invested in order to grow and continue to be distributed for years to come.

“Joe was a great instructor and was honored in 2014 as the NMCC Instructor of the Year,” said President of Northern Maine Community College Tim Crowley. “Joe is brilliant in the computer field and was always generous with his time to ensure that his students reached their goals. This outstanding and thoughtful gift will serve as a legacy to his extraordinary teaching career and will ease the way for so many students. It’s especially meaningful when an instructor, who has given so much of his life to education, finds one more way to help future generations of students.”

“With today’s donation, the NMCC Foundation proudly boasts 55 endowed scholarships awarding more than $68 thousand dollars to deserving students annually,” explained Foundation Chair Gregg Collins. “We are extremely grateful for Joe and Rebecca’s kind donation. Together with our other generous benefactors, student scholarships will remain strong and the programs relevant at NMCC.”

