RESULTS Basketball announces lineup of 7 summer camp opportunities for boys & girls in Eastern Maine!

With April vacation just around the corner and warmer weather coming, it’s hard not to start thinking about summer plans for you and your kids!

If your child has any interest in playing the game of basketball, the coaches at RESULTS Basketball of Maine have announced SEVEN summer camp opportunities happening throughout Eastern Maine in the coming months!

Entering their 6th summer directing camps & clinics together, RESULTS co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter could not be more excited to get started! It all begins on June 22nd with a 2-day kickoff clinic in Bath, but RESULTS’ traveling brand of hoops instruction will work their around to SEVERAL parts of the state week by week to include stops in Greenville, Winterport, Thomaston/Rockland, Deer Isle-Stonington, Glenburn, and Hampden!

The directors say, “our goal is to offer a high level of basketball instruction that is accessible and affordable to all interested players in our state. We come to small communities with the hope of sharing some of our knowledge and teaching, allowing families to cut down on travel and tuition costs that most summer camps demand.”

What separates RESULTS Basketball from the rest? Directed by two public school teachers with successful coaching and playing experience at the collegiate level, RESULTS put a huge emphasis on building the fundamental skills of the game. Regardless of age or ability, this camp will challenge your child to take their game to the next level, giving them tools and coaching tips to take home to practice and over time see very successful results.

RESULTS Basketball dates/locations are listed below:

-JUNE 22, 23 @ BATH MIDDLE SCHOOL 9:00-12:00 for boys & girls entering 1st-6th grade. $60/player. Pre-registration: www.bathrecreation.com

-JUNE 26-28 @ GREENVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 9:00-12:00 for boys & girls entering 2nd-8th grade. $75/player

-JUNE 26-30 @ WAGNER MIDDLE SCHOOL- WINTERPORT 2:30-4:00 for all boys & girls entering PK-2 ($60/player) and 4:00-6:00 for all boys & girls entering 3rd-6th grade ($80/player)

-JULY 10-14 @ GLENBURN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 9:00-12:00 for all boys & girls entering 2nd-8th grade. ($130.00/player)

-JULY 17-21 @ THOMASTON GRAMMAR SCHOOL 1:00-4:00 for all boys & girls entering grades K-6th. ($100/player)

-JULY 24-28 @ DEER ISLE-STONINGTON HIGH SCHOOL 9:00-12:30 for all boys & girls entering 2nd-8th grade. ($130.00/player)

-AUGUST 14-18 @ HAMPDEN SKEHAN RECREATION CENTER 2:30-5:30 for all boys & girls entering 1st-6th grade. ($130.00/player) Pre-registration: www.hampdenrecreation.com

Unless otherwise noted, pre-register by email: resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find registration forms online: www.resultsbasketball.net!

*All players participating in RESULTS Basketball events receive a camp t-shirt!

Don’t waste time…these events all cap at 40 participants! See you on the basketball court!

LEARN-PRACTICE-PLAY-SUCCEED! WWW.RESULTSBASKETBALL.NET

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →