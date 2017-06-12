RESULTS – 24th ANNUAL DAVID R. HARDING MEMORIAL BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT

NEWS RELEASE

Bar Harbor, Maine –The 24th Annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor on June 6, 2017. The proceeds from this year’s tournament benefit the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor. The tournament was supported generously by many local business and individuals through sponsorships, donations and participation. The tournament winners (and their scores) are as follows:

Gross

1st

Tom Wheeler, Darren Taylor, Steve Steiner, Matt Jarrell 60

2nd

Adam McDonald, Bryant Comei, Baren Yurchick, Connor Morey 61

Net

1st

Brian Archer, Robert Archer, Kevin Walton, Kenneth Conley 53.2

2nd

John Dagraca, Jay Carroll, Michael Scott Harkins, Wyman Tapley 54

Mixed

1st

Laura Smallidge, Glenn Smallidge, Anne Dalton, Greg Dalton 54.45

2nd

Debbie Mitchell-Dow, Richard Dow, Tom Goodwin, James Ohmeis 55

Closest to the Pin

#4 – Peter Finger 14’ 8”

#6 – Greg Dalton 21’ 6”

#9 – Laura Smallidge 17’ 7”

#15 – Wyman Tapley 18’ 10”

Longest Drive #18

Men’s – Bobby Archer

Lady’s – Tracy Hallett

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust would like to especially thank the tournament sponsors: The Bar Harbor Club; ABM Mechanical, Inc.; KSR Construction; Union Office Interiors; Lynam Real Estate Agency; WB Mason; Consumer Title; CD&M Communications; The Snowman Group; Maine Coast Memorial Hospital; Gross, Minsky & Mogul, P.A.; Dead River Company; E.L. Shea, Inc.; King Electric, Inc. and Maine Camp Outfitters; hole-in-one sponsors Darling’s Auto Mall and Stanley Scooters; Cadillac Mountain Sports and Sip’s for donating prizes; 37 tee sponsors, and 26 auction item donors. This annual charity event is a tribute to longtime member and Chairman of the Board of Bar Harbor Bankshares, David R. Harding.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT: BHB) is the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust with more than $3 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its customers for 130 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides a full range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was named one of the 2017 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com. Member FDIC.

