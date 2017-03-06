Restorative Justice Training to be Held in Rockland

Thursday, March 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Univeristy College at Rockland, 91 Camden St, Suite 402, Rockland, Maine For more information: 207-338-2742; rjpmidcoast.org

Looking for a few good mentors! The Restorative Justice Project (RJP) is seeking stable, compassionate, and resourceful volunteers to become mentors. Mentors play a crucial role in making the work of restorative justice happen. They provide guidance to juveniles and adults who are taking responsibility for causing harm by participating in our Community Resolution Program, or Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center residents seeking healthy re-integration into the community.

If you are interested in mentoring, please consider signing up for the next RJP training series, to be held at the University College at Rockland, located at 91 Camden Street, Suite #402, in Rockland. The first session, which doubles as an informational session, will be held on Thursday, March 16, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm. The rest of the training will take place on the following four Thursday evenings: 3/23, 3/30, 4/6, and 4/13, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

Our mentors include teachers, mental health professionals, lobstermen, carpenters, lawyers, pastors, and community activists. One past training participant said, “The entire experience was eye-opening. The passion of the presenters was obvious and infectious.” Another said, “It has renewed my spirit.”

To register for the sessions, please contact Hanlon Kelley at 338-2742, ext. 101, or e-mail hanlon@rjpmidcoast.org.

The Restorative Justice Project of the Midcoast is a nonprofit organization that promotes fundamental change in the justice system and schools. Our responses to crime and wrongdoing seek renewal and safety for the community, support and healing for victims, and accountability and reintegration of the offender. To learn more about the Restorative Justice Project, visit www.rjpmidcoast.org. Thank you!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →