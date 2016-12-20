Restorative Justice Training to be Held in Belfast

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Christ the King Church, 9 Field St, Ste 330, Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-338-2742; rjpmidcoast.org

‘Tis the season… give the gift of mentorship! The Restorative Justice Project of the Midcoast (RJP) is seeking stable, compassionate, and resourceful mentors for the populations we serve: youth (both male and female) who are taking responsibility for causing harm by participating in our Community Resolution Program and men who will soon emerge from the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center (MCRRC) and rejoin the community.

If you are interested in mentoring, please consider signing up for the next RJP training series, held at the Christ the King Church, located at 9 Field St, Suite 330, in Belfast. The first session, which doubles as an informational session, will be held on Tuesday, Jan 10, from 6pm to 8:30pm. The rest of the training will take place on the following four Tuesdays: Jan 17, Jan 24, Jan 31, and Feb 7, also from 6pm to 8:30pm.

The sessions include information about the philosophy of restorative justice and its practice, a look at case studies of hypothetical mentees, and discussions of the theories that inform this work. Participants will also talk with an active mentor and mentee as part of the training, as well as tour the MCRRC in Belfast.

Our mentors include teachers, mental health professionals, lobstermen, carpenters, lawyers, pastors, and community activists. One past training participant said, “The entire experience was eye-opening. The passion of the presenters was obvious and infectious.” Another said, “It has renewed my spirit.”

To register for the sessions, please contact Hanlon Kelley at 338-2742, ext. 101, or e-mail hanlon@rjpmidcoast.org.

The Restorative Justice Project of the Midcoast is a nonprofit organization that promotes fundamental change in the justice system and schools. Our responses to crime and wrongdoing seek renewal and safety for the community, support and healing for victims, and accountability and reintegration of the offender. To learn more about the Restorative Justice Project, visit www.rjpmidcoast.org. Thank you!

