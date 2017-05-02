Restorative Justice Training Opportunity in Belfast

Thursday, May 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-2742; rjpmidcoast.org
“One good mentor can be more informative than a college education and more valuable than a decade’s income,” said Sean Stephenson, motivational speaker and author.
Restorative Justice mentors spend an hour or two each week with a participant in one of the programs of the Restorative Justice Project (RJP). For offenders in our Community Resolution Program, caring relationships with mentors help youth and adults to sustain motivation and build self-esteem, as well as repair the harm that they caused. For residents at the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center in Belfast, the mentor is a resource to help the resident transition back into society.
RJP will conduct a mentor training series beginning May 18 at the First Church in Belfast (8 Court St). The introductory session will cover Restorative Justice philosophy, the work of RJP, and the ways volunteers can get involved, as well as a question-and-answer session with an active mentor and mentee. Those interested in becoming mentors are encouraged to complete the RJP mentor training by attending four more sessions on May 25, June 1, June 8, and June 15. Each session runs from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.
To register for the sessions, please contact Hanlon Kelley at 338-2742, ext. 101, or e-mail hanlon@rjpmidcoast.org.
The Restorative Justice Project of the Midcoast is a nonprofit organization that promotes fundamental change in the justice system and schools. Our responses to crime and wrongdoing seek renewal and safety for the community, support and healing for victims, and accountability and reintegration of the offender. To learn more about the Restorative Justice Project, visit www.rjpmidcoast.org. Thank you!
