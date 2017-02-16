Rescue Rabbits Need Your Help!

By Jenny Nichols,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 4:13 p.m.

Maine friends, Please Help Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue win $1K by voting for your favorite non-profit, sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. It takes seconds to do and the funds are desperately needed to help rescue rabbits. They are a “write-in” under “Hancock/Washington county”. Just scroll down to Hancock/Washington County and write-in: Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue. Voting ends soon. Click here to vote now: http://www.bangor.com/Community-Support/Community-Matters-More.aspx Please help us create a grassroots effort by sharing this post to your facebook page or with your friends and family. Thank you for being compassionate about animals in need – both great and small. Visit CCRR on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CottontailCottageRabbitShelter/?ref=bookmarks or our website: http://www.ccrabbitrescue.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Third storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnightThird storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnight
  2. Wiscasset police can now arrest people anywhere in MaineWiscasset police can now arrest people anywhere in Maine
  3. Coast Guard tracking Russian spy ship near U.S. Navy submarine base in Connecticut
  4. Two men from out of state arrested in drug sting in Washington County
  5. Bangor not likely to clear snow from some 21 miles of sidewalks this seasonBangor not likely to clear snow from some 21 miles of sidewalks this season

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs