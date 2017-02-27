RESCHEDULED Appalachian Odyssey @ Vose Library on 3/2 at 7 pm

Thursday, March 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME For more information: 785-4733

*Rescheduled due to snow*

Appalachian Odyssey – Author Talk/Armchair Adventure

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

Thursday, March 2, 7pm

Jeffrey Ryan is the author of Appalachian Odyssey, an enduring story told through a refreshing blend of history, photography and wit. This Appalachian Trail book is an uplifting reminder that the most meaningful accomplishments in life rarely happen overnight, but are achieved by making steady progress toward our goals. Talk followed by questions and answers and book signing. Part of our Armchair Adventure Series. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

