Community

Repairs to take place on Frank J. Wood Bridge

Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:52 a.m.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Maine Department of Transportation crews will be repairing the Frank J. Wood Bridge, which will include a lane closure beginning on Wednesday, April 19.

All northbound traffic on the bridge into Topsham will be detoured from Route 1 to Route 196 back to Route 201. The closure is expected to end April 24.

Repairs include replacing the floor beams on span 1 on the bridge, as well as continued preservation measures.

Stetson & Watson of Holden will perform this $200,000 project.

 

 

