Repairs to begin on Jonesport-Beals Island Bridge

Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 3:33 p.m.

JONESPORT, Maine —  The Jonesport-Beals Island Bridge will undergo repairs to its fender system following an incident on Dec. 7 in which a marine vessel struck the bridge, according to a Maine Department of Transportation press release.

Crews will be repairing and retrofitting portions of the bridge’s fender system, which helps to absorb impacts of this nature.

All work will be done during daylight hours beginning on Monday, Dec. 19.

While there will be no impact to motorists, the channel will be restricted during the time work is performed.

It is anticipated all work will be completed within the first week of January 2017.

