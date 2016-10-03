Rep. Stanley announces Katahdin Revitalization Speaker’s Series

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Katahdin Region Higher Education Center, 1 Dirigo Drive, East Millinocket, Maine

EAST MILLINOCKET – Rep. Steve Stanley, D-Medway, is pleased to announce the Katahdin Revitalization Speaker’s Series: A Community Conversation, with its first panel discussion on Thurs., Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The first discussion is focused on rebuilding community. The Katahdin Revitalization Group has recruited a panel of inspiring community leaders from other cities and towns in Maine that have experienced similar circumstances to the Katahdin Region and Lincoln Lakes region and are in the process of diversifying and rebuilding their economies.

“This is a collaborative effort with other concerned citizens in the Katahdin region to strengthen and support our community,” said Stanley. “I hope that by hearing from other community leaders in Maine we can work together to improve the overall quality of life in our area and empower locals to get involved in the process.”

The panelists are Thomas Kittredge, Belfast Economic Development director, Chris Johnson, a Bucksport community volunteer and Chris Winstead, executive director of Piscataquis County Economic Development.

Bill Green of Bill Green’s Maine will be moderating the discussion. The evening will include inspiring stories, question and answer period with the panelists and a social hour after the panel.

The Katahdin Revitalization Group is a volunteer organization founded by Stanley in 2015. Three more panel discussions will be held in the coming months.

WHAT: The Katahdin Revitalization Speaker’s Series: A Community Conversation

WHEN: Thurs., Oct. 6, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Katahdin Region Higher Education Center, 1 Dirigo Dr., East Millinocket

