Release your neck and shoulders class

The neck and shoulder area will be the focus of the next Yamuna® Body Rolling session to be held on Sunday, February 26 at the Belfast Yoga Studio starting at 2:00 p.m.

Are you often stiff through your neck? Do you hold tension in your shoulders? Does it feel like you carry your troubles and worries on your shoulders and neck? Do you have shoulder-neck-upper body injuries from overuse and overwork from sports, lifting, playing an instrument, computer work, intensive needle crafts or shoveling too much snow?

In this three-hour hands-on class using Yamuna® Body Rolling tools, you will learn how to recognize and reverse shoulder and neck restrictions. Tightness in the upper back, shoulders, and neck is associated with headaches as well as pain from general poor posture like rounded shoulders, downward dropped chest and thrust forward head patterns.

These old patterns make us look old and stiff, well before our time as they cause the skin in the neck to sag, and the vertebrae around shoulder level to get calcified very early on. Yet with recognition of the patterns and as little as five minutes a day focusing on your shoulder, neck, and upper body you can heal and/or prevent serious limitations and pain now and in the future.

This work is safe, challenging and fun. Marianna Moll will teach you Yamuna® Body Rolling routines to open the chest, lengthen the neck and improve the range of movement in your upper back. You will experience deep, full and relaxed breathing and feel so much better after class.

To see a short news video featuring Yamuna please see our Facebook page www.facebook.com/belfastyoga

The entire tree-hour class is $45 prepaid or $50 at the door but space permitting. This class is filling quick.

The Belfast Yoga Studio is located in Suite 302 at 9 Field Street, Belfast, in the large red and white Belfast Center. For complete information on all sessions and to prepay online, go to www.belfastyoga.com and click on the Belfast Events & Workshops or call 338-3930.

