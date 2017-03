RELAXATION NATURALLY: Hypnotherapy & Guided Imagery

Are you having issues with smoking cessation, anxiety, self-confidence or stress? Certified hypnotherapist Derrick Hyatt uses hypnotherapy, guided imagery and meditation to build the imagination, motivate, and inspire his clients. SG CCC private rate: 1-hour appointments (563-1363), Seniors $50. Others $65,

Mondays & Tuesdays, 5 PM—7 PM, Saturdays, 11 AM—1 PM

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →