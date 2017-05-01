“Regulatory Burden costing Maine Credit Unions and members nearly $45 million annually,” states Maine Credit Union League in praising Congressman Poliquin’s Co-Sponsorship of Financial Choice Act

(Portland, ME) – According to the Maine Credit Union League, regulatory burden has cost Maine credit unions $43.4 million and led to another $5.8 million in costs. “This cost breaks down to $819,000 per credit union and $75 per credit union member,” said Todd Mason, President of the Maine Credit Union League, adding, “These are dollars that could be flowing directly to members through lower rates on loans, higher rates on savings, or new services. We greatly appreciate Congressman Poliquin’s becoming a co-sponsor of the Financial CHOICE Act of 2017, which is an important first step in providing common-sense regulatory relief to Maine’s credit unions.”

The Financial CHOICE Act of 2017 was introduced last week by Representative Jeb Hensarling, who Chairs the House Financial Services Committee, and Congressman Poliquin serves as a member of the Committee. “This bill contains a number of common sense provisions that will provide some financial regulatory relief for Maine’s credit unions, and enable us to better serve the 685,000 credit union members statewide. This legislation is the first step to enacting legislation that meaningfully reduces credit unions’ regulatory burden and maintains important consumer protections,” added Mason, who spoke to Congressman Poliquin about the positive impact that this legislation would have on Maine’s credit unions.

Kyle Casburn, President/CEO of Seabord FCU and Vice Chair of the Maine Credit Union League’s Board, explained, “The regulatory environment that ensued during and after the Great Recession created unnecessary and undue burden on small, community financial institutions such as Maine’s credit unions. We were collectively lumped into the same category as the money center banks on the vast majority of regulations, with no forethought about the time and cost for us to comply. The CHOICE Act will reasonably provide relief to Maine’s credit unions in many areas and strengthen the oversight of the CFPB.”

One of the most important components of the CHOICE Act for Maine’s credit union is a provision, which would repeal the Durbin Amendment. “The Durbin amendment was a last minute addition to the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010. This provision has cost credit unions and their members over a billion dollars since it was put in place. Though the retailers promised to lower prices in return for lower interchange fees, they have instead largely used these government-mandated price controls to pocket nearly $42 billion. We thank Congressman Poliquin for his support and leadership on repealing this amendment that harms credit unions and our members,” noted Mason.

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a mark-up of the Finacial CHOICE Act on Tuesday, May 2, on Capitol Hill. The Maine Credit Union League, along with the Credit Union National Association, will be closely monitoring the mark-up and subsequent next steps.

