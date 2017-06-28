Community

Regular meeting of Blanchard Preservation Society on July 6

Posted June 28, 2017, at 12:40 p.m.

BLANCHARD, Maine — The Blanchard Preservation Society will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, in The Meeting House in Blanchard. The meeting is open to all who are interested in the society’s activities. The society maintains Blanchard Township Meeting House, Town Hall, spring water house, sand shed, and Memorial Park garden. Other activities include concerts, bean-hole bean dinners, and informative meetings with potluck suppers.

