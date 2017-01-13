Registrations open for 11th annual Wilderness Sled Dog Race in Moosehead Region

GREENVILLE, Maine — Registration is open for mushers interested in participating in the 11th annual Wilderness Sled Dog Race. The race is scheduled to take place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at the Leisure Life Resort in Greenville. The race will take mushers over as many as 70 miles of forested mountain trails in the Moosehead region.

“Believe it or not, there are only two long-distance sled dog races in all of New England,” said Angela Arno, executive director of the Moosehead Lake Region Chamber of Commerce. “This one is special because it takes racers through some of the most scenic trails in the country. Mushers have a great time, and for spectators there are a number of vantage points along the 70-mile trail for viewing, and a day full of events for families and fans alike. It’s become a signature event and a premiere attraction to the Moosehead region.”

Spectators interested in visiting the region for the day can witness both the 70-mile race which starts at 9 a.m., or the 30-mile race which starts at 10 a.m. Both events are free to the public.

There are Snowshoe Races for young and old starting at 11 a.m. and skijoring demonstrations. Appalachian Mountain Club will present a wilderness program and later in the day there will be a bonfire to welcome back the 70-mile sled dog teams. The race will culminate with awards and cocktails at Leisure Life Resort.

The 100-mile Wilderness Sled Dog Race is put on by the Wilderness Sled Dog Racing Association and attracts teams from all over the northeast and Canada.

Mushers interested in participating in the race still have time to register to compete for the $10,000 70-mile race purse or the $3,000 30-mile race purse. For information, visit www.100MileWildernessRace.org, or call 695-2421.

