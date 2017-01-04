Registration Open for Thomas College’s Dirty Dog Mud Run

Sunday, April 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine For more information: 2078591183; runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun

WATERVILLE, January 2017 — Registration is now open for Thomas College’s third annual Dirty Dog Mud Run, which will take place on April 23, 2017 on the College’s campus. The 5K run is open to all community members and will be a family-friendly atmosphere. This year’s event will offer a special mini obstacle course open to children up to age 10.

This year’s event will feature a 15-obstacle course through a mud covered campus and surrounding land. All runners, including children, will receive a race medal at the finish line. With 5K of mud, tire flips, wall climbing, cargo net climbing, and MORE MUD, this event should prove to be fun for all.

Create teams with your friends, or make it a personal challenge – however you want – just run it! Some exciting changes to the race this year include the addition of three new obstacles—balance beams, monkey bars, and water cannons. Additionally, if the demand is high enough, the first heat at 8:45 a.m. will be for “elite” runners for those who want to push themselves even harder and faster than the “fun” portion.

“This mud run is for everyone of all abilities and is great fun at the same time. And it’s for the whole family – bring your kids, celebrate with food afterwards, and leave with a medal and memories,” said Director of Recreation and Intramural Programs at Thomas. “Last year we were excited to have 500 people attend the run, we hope to see everyone back and welcome some new runners!”

The shotgun will be at 9 a.m. and the kids’ obstacle course will take place at 12 p.m. Registration is $15 for alumni, $5 for kids and $30 for community members until February 15, then it will be $45. Proceeds will help support the Thomas College Recreation Department.

Registration is being held online. For more information, contact Jim Delorie at 207-859-1183 or deloriej@thomas.edu .

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business of Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; and Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu .

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at pr@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313.

