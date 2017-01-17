Registration Open for Second Annual New England Craft Brew Summit

Friday, March 31, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: University of Southern Maine, Abromson Center, 96 Falmouth Street, Portland, 04101 For more information: nebrewsummit.com/

PORTLAND, Maine – The Maine Brewers’ Guild has opened registration for their second annual New England Craft Brew Summit being held on March 31, 2017 at the University of Southern Maine, Portland.

The explosive growth of craft beer is creating local, sustainable economic engines throughout the country. This year’s theme will focus on sustaining that growth across the Northeast and beyond. Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association, and Katie Marisic, federal affairs manager for the Brewers Association, will deliver the keynote on the economic growth of the industry, and how public policy can support or hinder expansion.

“When we talk about growth in craft beer, we aren’t just referring to new breweries,” said Sean Sullivan, executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild. “For some breweries, the best recipe for long-term success may be remaining small and building a powerful brand – for others, it’s all about scale. There’s no right answer. The Summit is about connecting brewers to the best resources available so they can take the next step.”

Presented by Bernstein Shur, the full-day conference will feature live talks and panel discussions from brewers and owners, blended with practical advice from professional service providers on a wide range of topics currently impacting the craft brew industry. New for 2017, brewers will have the opportunity to send beer samples to the University of Southern Maine’s QC2 lab ahead of the event, and discuss the quality assurance analysis results on-site with lab staff.

Last year’s inaugural New England Craft Brew Summit drew more than 450 attendees from 13 states, and more than 60 breweries from across the country. This year’s expanded Summit is expected to top 600 attendees, and will feature new opportunities for sponsors and speakers.

Registration: Registration is now open. Registration is required for all events as space is limited.

What: 2017 New England Craft Brew Summit

When: Friday, March 31, 2017, from 8:00am – 6:00pm

Where: University of Southern Maine Abromson Center, Portland, Maine

Who: Brewers, brewery owners, professional services firms and companies that serve the craft beer industry

Keynotes: Bart Watson, PhD, Chief Economist at the Brewers Association

Katie Marisic, Federal Affairs Manager at the Brewers Association

Sponsorships: Sponsorship opportunities are available. Questions about sponsoring this event can be directed to Emily Colt at info@broadreachpr.com or 207-619-7350.

Speakers: Speaking opportunities are available. Visit http://www.nebrewsummit.com/ for more information and to submit a speaker application.

Sponsors:

Presenting: Bernstein Shur

Premier: Broadreach Public Relations, GHM Insurance, University of Southern Maine, Verrill Dana

Supporting: Acadia Insurance, Baker Newman Noyes, CBRE|Boulos, MacPage, LLC, Tidestone Solutions

About the New England Craft Brew Summit

Hosted by the Maine Brewers Guild, the New England Craft Brew Summit is a gathering for brewers, brewery owners and all those who currently work with brewers around the country. This premier B2B event will feature live talks and panel discussions from brewers and owners blended with practical advice from professional service providers on a wide range of topics currently impacting the craft beer industry. Registration and sponsorship information can be found at http://www.nebrewsummit.com/

About Maine Brewers’ Guild

Maine Brewers’ Guild is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the craft beer industry in Maine. Since 1986, Maine has been at the forefront of the craft beer movement. Maine is home to over 90 breweries, up from just 35 at the beginning of 2013.

Learn more at www.mainebrewersguild.org

