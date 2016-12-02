Registration for UMF 2016-17 Winter Term courses now open to the public

By April Mulherin
Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 8:43 a.m.

FARMINGTON, ME (December 2, 2016)—University of Maine at Farmington 2016-17 Winter Term courses are now open for registration by members of the public not enrolled in a UMF degree program.

Currently, spaces are still available in courses in business, chemistry, education, English, geology, Honors (arts), political science, psychology, rehabilitation studies, snowsports and technology.

Individuals may view courses at http://www.umf.maine.edu/majors-academics/courses/take-classes/ and pre-register by adding courses to the online bookbag. They can also register in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday, at the Merrill Center in UMF’s Merrill Hall, 224 Main St, or call 778-7100.

Winter Term courses will begin on December 19 and run until January 13. The deadline for course registration is the first day of classes and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact the UMF Merrill Center at 778-7237 or registrar@umf.maine.edu, or Jonathan Cohen, associate provost, at jcohen@maine.edu or 207-778-7430.

Media contact: Jonathan Cohen, associate provost, at jcohen@maine.edu or 207-778-7430.

