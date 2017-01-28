Register now: Great Decisions Foreign Policy Discussion Group

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Jan. 28, 2017, at 11:42 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Great Decisions foreign policy discussion series returns to the Blue Hill Public Library from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, on eight Wednesdays from February 22nd to April 12th. Each meeting begins with a short topical documentary featuring international experts, followed by a lively group discussion. Participants receive a briefing book with background information and thought-provoking topical questions.

Sponsored by Friends of the Blue Hill Library, Great Decisions is a nation-wide discussion series created by the Foreign Policy Association (http://www.fpa.org). This year’s topics are: The Future of Europe, Trade and Politics, Conflict in the South China Sea, Saudi Arabia in Transition, U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum, Latin America’s Political Pendulum, Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Nuclear Security.

The series is free but registration is required and limited to 20. Anyone may register using the library’s interactive calendar at www.bhpl.net, or by calling the library at 374-5515.

