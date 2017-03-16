Register for the Elaine Hill Love Nurse 5K Walk/Run on May 6th

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: Milbridge Town Marina, Bayview Street, Milbridge, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7677; whrl.org/2017/03/register-for-the-elaine-hill-love-nurse-5k-walkrun-on-may-6th/
The annual Elaine Hill “Love a Nurse” 5k Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, May 6 in Milbridge.
Organized by the Women’s Health Resource Library, the “Love a Nurse” 5K coincides with Nurses Week. This event will raise funds for the Elaine Hill Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
The day will begin with a Kids 1-Mile Fun Run at 9:30 am followed by the 5K Walk/Run at 10 am. Awards and post-race refreshments will follow the 5K.
Runners and walkers alike will enjoy the picturesque coastal course that follows Fickett’s Point Road to Elaine Hill’s former home and back. The route is on a level tarred surface, comfortable for all ages and accessible for strollers.
Online registration is available until May 4th, but pre-registration by April 15 guarantees 5K participants a race t-shirt and free face painting by Maeve Perry for Fun Run participants.
Race day registration and check-in will be at the Milbridge Town Marina on Bayview Street beginning at 8:45 am. Fees are $15 for the 5K and $5 for the Fun Run.
Awards include CASH Prizes go to the top three 5K finishers for male and female ($100, $50, $25) and ribbons to the top three Fun Run finishers.
Elaine was a nurse at the Milbridge Medical Center for over 30 years. She loved caring for others and was greatly loved and admired in return. Her gentle smile, wry sense of humor and unfailing compassion endeared her to all. Both her patients and the greater Milbridge community considered her the “heart” of the Milbridge Medical Center. Sadly, after caring for others for so many years, Elaine lost her own courageous battle against breast cancer in February 2009 at age 70.
Click here to download the registration form or register online.
Proceeds from this 5K benefit support the Elaine Hill Memorial Nursing Scholarships. This 5K race/walk is on a level tarred surface, comfortable for all ages and accessible for strollers.
Place: Registration at the Milbridge Town Marina on Bayview Street
Time: 8:45-9:30 registration; 9:30 am Fun Run; 10 am 5K Walk/Run; 11 am Awards and post race refreshments
Course: 5K (3.1 miles) begins and ends at the corner of Bayview and Fickett’s Point Road – Race Timing by Brian Hubble
Fees: $15 for the 5K, $5 for the Fun Run
What You Get: Ts guaranteed to 5K pre-registered by 4/15/17, post race refreshments, Elaine Hill Love a Nurse 5K Race Button and Bib
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →