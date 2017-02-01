Region’s largest #greenjobs fair returns Tuesday to Unity College

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Unity College, 90 Quaker Hill Road, Unity, Maine For more information: 2075097292; unity.edu/academics/career-services/maines-largest-environmental-career-fair

Report finds employment in ‘green economy’ expanding, pays higher wages

UNITY, Maine – Employers from as far away as Africa will recruit the next generation of environmental leaders at the annual Unity College Environmental Jobs Fair next week.

New England’s largest environmental career fair is open to Unity College students and the general job-seeking public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Tozier Gymnasium inside the Student Activities Center.

New this year, the event will feature an employer spotlight with employers such as Mystic Aquarium of Mystic, Conn; California State Parks; and the Cheetah Conservation Fund based in Namibia. They will join some 100 employers offering a variety of presentations and career-related materials, including equipment, applications, videos, and testimonials.

“In the environmental century, every employer needs sustainability,” Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury said. “That’s GE and IBM, not just land trusts or conservation nonprofits. So that’s what Unity College delivers: opportunities for students to network with professionals, do real-world field work, and get a sustainability science education grounded in the liberal arts.”

Khoury said participation in the Environmental Career Fair has been rising among employers from diverse industries. “So-called ‘green jobs’ are here to stay,” he said. “They are an economic driver for Maine and the nation.”

Director of Career Services Nicole Collins, a 2000 Unity alumna who organizes the event, said Unity College annually receives record interest in the event from employers.

“Participants have the opportunity to conduct informational interviews, seek professional advice, establish professional connections, secure internships, refine their job search and, in some cases, make the right connection leading to a professional opportunity,” she said.

Collins said the event helps students and others connect with a range of internship and employment opportunities in today’s workforce.

Exhibitors include conservation groups, but also major private sector companies and public agencies engaged in law enforcement, wildlife and habitat protection, and more. “There’s more variety than I thought,” Caitlyn Connolly ’18, said of the 2015 fair.

A Brookings Institute report in 2011 found that the green economy employs 2.7 million workers across a diverse group of industries. The report also found that the median wage in the clean economy is 13 percent higher than median U.S. wages.

Given the growth in green jobs, Collins said she anticipates many non-student career changers to attend.

“It is a wonderful way to network, explore environmental fields, and secure jobs or internships,” she said. “A growing number of organizations are finding people at the Green Jobs fair who can do the work the environmental century demands.”

Sponsored by Unity College Career Services, the event is free and open to the general public.

“Employers seeking a complete employee — one who has a liberal arts background and immersive field work in sustainability science — come to Unity College,” Khoury said. “We’ve been training environmental leaders for more than 50 years.”

Selection of employers committed to attend Unity College Environmental Job Fair 2017

ACRT Inc.

Adventure Bound

Appalachian Mountain Club

Appalachian Trail Conservancy

Army National Guard

Aspire Behavioral Health & Counseling

Avian Haven

Baxter State Park

Belgrade Regional Conservation Alliance

Belknap Landscape Company

Bushy Hill Nature Center

Business Renewable

Camp Hazen YMCA

Coastal Mountains Land Trust

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry / Maine State Parks

FoodCorps

Friends of Acadia

Girl Scouts of Maine- Camp Natarswi & Camp Pondicherry

Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park

Incarnation Camp

Insource Renewables

Island Institute

Johnny’s Selected Seeds

Katahdin Area Council, Boy Scouts of America

Kennebec Messalonskee Trails

Kennebec Sheriff’s Office

Kieve Wavus Education

Lisbon Maine Police Department

Lucas Tree Experts

Maine Appalachian Trail Club

Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands

Maine CDC / Department of Health and Human Services

Maine Coast Heritage Trust

Maine Conservation Corps

Maine Green Power

Maine Kayak, Inc.

Maine Marine Patrol

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association

Maine State Police

Maine Warden Service

Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp

MERT Enterprises, Inc.

Midcoast Conservancy

NH Department of Resources and Economic Development – Division of Parks and Recreation

NH Fish and Game Department

NOAA Fisheries – Office of Law Enforcement (National Marine Fisheries Service)

Northeast Whitewater

Northern Forest Canoe Trail

Old Orchard Beach Police Department

Pathways

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

ReVision Energy

ReVision Heat

Savatree

The Summer Camp

Thomas College

Town of Danvers, MA, Endicott Park

Two Bridges Regional Jail

UMaine 4-H Camp and Learning Centers at Tanglewood and Blueberry Cove

Unity College Online

University of Maine

University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Bryant Pond

University of Southern Maine

US Army

US Border Patrol

USFWS, Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge

USFWS, Northern Maine National Wildlife Refuge Complex

USFWS, Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge

Vermont Fish and Wildlife

Vermont Law School

Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District

Wellness Connection of Maine

White Mountain National Forest

YMCA Camp of Maine

York’s Wild Kingdom

About Unity College

The first institution of higher education in the nation to divest from fossil fuel investments, Unity College is committed to educating, not just credentialing, the next generation of sustainability leaders, with 16 environmentally focused undergraduate majors and an M.S. in Professional Science online. For more information, visit unity.edu.

