Community

Regenerative Community through Nature Connection

By Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 3:59 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-338-1147; belfastbaywatershed.org

The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to a free hands-on workshop. Join Trevanna and Trevanion Grenfell of Northwood Natural Learning for an evening of community-building: Make natural milkweed cordage, share hopes and fears, and experience the unique mentoring model that Northwood weaves through its programs to help inspire and deepen people of all ages’ relationships with our community and the wild.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. KKK recruitment flyers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment flyers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  2. Protests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration orderProtests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration order
  3. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  4. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  5. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities