Regenerative Community through Nature Connection

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-338-1147; belfastbaywatershed.org

The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to a free hands-on workshop. Join Trevanna and Trevanion Grenfell of Northwood Natural Learning for an evening of community-building: Make natural milkweed cordage, share hopes and fears, and experience the unique mentoring model that Northwood weaves through its programs to help inspire and deepen people of all ages’ relationships with our community and the wild.

