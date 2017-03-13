Refugees, Immigration and Sanctuary Public Forum

Thursday, March 23, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St., Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-236-4821; camdenucc.org
“Refugees, Immigration, and Sanctuary” will be the topic of a public forum on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the First Congregational Church, 55 Elm St. in Camden, 6:30–8:15 p.m. The event is sponsored by the church’s new Faith and Public Issues Task Force and is open, free of charge, to the community at large.
The forum will include a panel made up of the Rev. Deb Jenks and the Rev. Dick Hanks, who will look at the issues surrounding refugees, immigrants, and sanctuary from a biblical perspective and personal experience, along with a representative from Catholic Charities, which provides refugee services in Maine and throughout the country. The panel presentation will follow a video excerpt from the recent Camden Conference, which focused on refugees and global migration. The rest of the program will be devoted to open discussion.
