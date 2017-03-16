Reel Paddling Film Festival comes to Portland and Bangor to benefit the Northern Forest Canoe Trail

PORTLAND and BANGOR, Maine — The Northern Forest Canoe Trail is hosting the Reel Paddling Film Festival in two showings, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, and Thursday, April 13, at Epic Sports, 6 Central St., Bangor. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The award-winning films tell stories about canoeing, kayaking, along with the joy and trans-formative power of paddling adventures.

Festival proceeds support the Northern Forest Canoe Trail which maintains paddler access and campsites along its route in Maine including the Rapid, Dead, Moose and Saint John Rivers, Rangeley, Flagstaff, and Moosehead Lakes and the Allagash Wilderness Waterway.

Film themes may include canoeing in the Arctic, kayaking African Rivers, and SUP surfing in Barbados. There will be a free raffle featuring gear from major outdoor brands including NRS, Thule, Exped and SOG, as well as drinks, and snacks.

NFCT’s showings are co-sponsored by NRS, maker of innovative paddling apparel and accessories.

Mayo Street Arts is located at 10 Mayo Street, Portland. Epic Sports is at 6 Central Street in Bangor. Doors open at 6:30pm and screenings begin at 7:00pm. Tickets are $12 in advance online at www.northernforestcanoetrail.org, or $15 ($12 student) at the door.

