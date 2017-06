Hollywood’s Golden Age of Film on Rockland’s Silver Screen

Tickets $12. per screening available at the door, or pre purchase a festival pass!

FESTIVAL visit www.rocklandstrand.com

CABARET – Friday June 23 at 7pm

A STAR IS BORN – Saturday June 24 at 2pm

THE BAND WAGON – Saturday June 24 at 7pm

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →