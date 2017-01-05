Rediscovering Resilience

Thursday, March 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Dr., Saco, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

When people lose sight of their own resiliency, they become anxious/ depressed and hopelessness sets in. Humans are profoundly resilient; we have capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. Helping a person realize this truth is quite rewarding. Using practical, creative and tangible techniques, this day will focus on how to call forth natural, organic strengths and help people use them to move forward. We will discuss how to identify physical resilience, spiritual strength, social and environmental resources and even technology as an asset. This session will be fun, interactive, at times deep and genuine, informative and useful in practice. You will end the day with a sense of renewal.

Jamie Leavitt, LCSW

March 23, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco

Cost: $100

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →