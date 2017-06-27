Community

Rededication of the 4th Maine Volunteer Infantry Civil War monument

By Michael McNeil
Posted June 27, 2017, at 2:36 p.m.

Join us for the re dedication of the 4th Maine Civil War Camp Knox Memorial Monument at its new location on the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial Wall site on Limerock St beside the American Legion Post #1. There will be music, display of the colors from the USCG, American Legion, and the 20th Maine and comments by David Sulin, 20th Maine, Morris Berry, Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, and Peter Dalton, expert on the 4th Maine Volunteers and the author of “With Our Faces to the Foe”. The history of the 4th Maine Infantry in the War of the Rebellion.

Also, enjoy a Civil War reenactment by the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry, Co. B.

Date: July 3, 2017

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial

335 Limerock St.

Rockland, ME 04841

