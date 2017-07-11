Red Cross invites public to July 20 Caribou open house

Thursday, July 20, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: American Red Cross of Maine - Aroostook, 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 250, Caribou, Maine
For more information: 207-493-4620
CARIBOU – Face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy and more will be part of an open house of the Aroostook County branch of the American Red Cross of Maine on Thursday, July 20.
The free family-friendly event take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Caribou office located at 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 250.
“Come one, come all! We want County residents to know that we are here for them – helping people prepare and recover from disaster, supporting military members and their families, teaching lifesaving skills like CPR and making sure patients facing illness and emergencies have the blood they need,” said Mary Green, the Red Cross community manager for Aroostook County. “It’s a chance to mingle with neighbors, learn about our work, watch a demonstration and perhaps see how you can help further our mission.”
At the event, guests can:
• Sign up for free smoke alarm installation
• Enjoy refreshments
• Make an appointment to donate blood
• See emergency response vehicles up close
• Watch a first-aid demonstration
• Have their faces painted
• Learn about volunteer opportunities
• And more …
In addition to information about the Red Cross, the open house will feature kid-friendly activities to make the event appealing to the entire family. The open house takes place before Thursdays on Sweden right outside the Red Cross office.
For more information, call the Red Cross Caribou office at 493-4620.
