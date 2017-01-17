Red Cross in critical need of blood donors

BANGOR, Maine — Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage.

Since Dec. 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Despite the weather, hospital patients still rely on transfusions.

Blood donor Jim Taylor knows how it feels to have a loved one waiting for a transfusion. His son Aaron was born with a rare liver condition. In the short two months of his life, he received 115 blood products. Taylor said each transfusion gave his family more time with Aaron, so he encourages others to give.

“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating,” said Taylor. “I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting on the donation that will save his son’s life. When the Red Cross asks for help, what that means is a new dad is praying for a miracle.”

For the 10th year, the Red Cross and Dunkin’ Donuts have partnered in January to help increase donations and reward generous donors. Through the Dunkin’ Donors Make a Difference campaign, all those who come to give blood or platelets now through Jan. 31 at Red Cross blood drives in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of New York will receive a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts card. The $5 DD card can be used toward the purchase of any item at participating Dunkin’ Donuts – including coffee, hot chocolate and baked goods, among other items.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

— 1-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Penney Memorial Church, 35 Grove St., Augusta.

— 1-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Morton Avenue, 22 Morton Ave., Dover-Foxcroft.

— 1-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, VFW, 58 Preble Ave., Madison.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, American Legion, 79 Legion Memorial Drive, South China.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, YMCA, 31 Union St., Augusta.

— 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Maine Maritime Academy, 5 Pleasant St., Castine.

— 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paris Fire Department, 137 Western Ave., South Paris.

— Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Knights of Columbus, 1003 West Broadway, Lincoln.

— Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive, Skowhegan.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Katahdin Middle High School, 800 Station Road, Stacyville.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, 125 State St., Augusta.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Mercer Community Center, 1015 Beech Hill Road, Mercer.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Tarratine Tribe, 153 Main St., Belfast.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, Kaplan University, 14 Marketplace Drive, Augusta.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, Unity College, 90 Quaker Hill Road, Unity.

— Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1, University of Maine at Farmington, 246 Main St., North Dining Hall.

— 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1, Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road, Orono.

— 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Capital Building, State Capital Building, 210 State St., Augusta.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, University of Maine Augusta at Bangor, 128 Texas Ave., Bangor.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Searsport Lions, 44 Prospect St., Searsport.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Road, Northeast Harbor.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Mount Merici Academy, 152 Western Ave., Waterville.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4 Hasson St., Farmingdale.

— 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Spruce Mountain High School, North Campus, 33 Community Drive, Jay.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Colby College, 4280 Mayflower Hill Drive, Waterville.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Sebasticook Valley Hospital, 167 Leighton St., Pittsfield.

— 1-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Washington County Community college, 1 College Drive, Calais.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, University of Maine at Machias, 9 Obrien Ave.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, unity Community Market, 368 Thorndike Road, Unity.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Central Maine Motors Toyota, 15 Airport Road, Waterville.

— 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Sumner Memorial High School, 2456 U.S. Highway 1, Sullivan.

— Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, American Legion, 184 Congress St., Rumford.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Millinocket Middle School, 199 State St., Millinocket.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, University of Maine, 46 University Drive, Augusta.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Flagship Cinema, 1570 Main St., Oxford.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Hollywood Casino, 500 Main St., Bangor.

— Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Monroe Elementary School, 36 West Main St., Monroe.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Saint Bernard’s Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland.

— 2-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Hosanna Church, 109 Schoolhouse Road, Oxford.

— Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Knights of Columbus, 148 Main St., Route 4, Jay.

