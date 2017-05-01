Red Cross helping individuals displaced by Houlton fire

HOULTON (April 28, 2017) – A Disaster Action Team from the American Red Cross of Maine is working with individuals displaced by a single-family home fire Friday to ensure that they have food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials.

The Red Cross is working with three people and will remain in contact with them, providing financial assistance and community referrals, as they begin to make their road to recovery.

The American Red Cross provides food, clothing and emotional support to people affected by home fires and other disasters. Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit MaineRedCross.org.

