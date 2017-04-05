Red Cross: Give blood and help save lives this spring

BANGOR, Maine — Eligible blood donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood through the American Red Cross this spring to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients.

Donated blood is perishable and must constantly be replenished to keep up with hospital patient need. Red blood cells are the blood component most frequently transfused by hospitals and must be used within 42 days of donation.

Eligible donors can give red blood cells through either a regular whole blood donation or a Power Red donation, where available. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

While donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood, type O, A negative and B negative donors are urged to give Power Reds if they meet the additional eligibility criteria. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any blood type in an emergency. Similarly, type O positive can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Types A negative and B negative can be transfused to Rh-positive or negative patients. Power Red donations help ensure a stable supply of these critical blood types.

Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, up to six times a year, and Power Red donations may be made every 112 days, up to three times per year.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

— 1-6 p.m. Monday, April 17, Dexter Knights of Columbus, 179 North Dexter Road.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, April 17, Belfast YMCA, 157 Lincolnville Ave.

— 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18 and 19, Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road, Orono.

— Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 19 and 20, University of Maine at Farmington, 246 Main St., North Dining Hall.

— Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 21, Unity Community Market, 368 Thorndike Road.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 21, American Legion, 218 Pritham Ave., Greenville.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Knights of Columbus, 109 Spring St., Gardiner.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Aubuchon Hardware, 138 Main St., Norway.

— 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 24, Piscataquis Community High School, 9 Campus Drive, Guilford.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, April 24, American Legion, 21 Hassan Ave., Southwest Harbor.

— 7 a.m.-noon Tuesday, April 25, Togus VA Hospital, 1 VA Center, Augusta.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Maranacook Community School, Route 17, Readfield.

— 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Woodland High School, 14 First Ave., Baileyville.

— Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, University of Maine at Machias, 9 Obrien Ave.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Lincolnville Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, Lincolnville Center.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Katahdin Middle High School, 800 Station Road, Staceyville.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Shead High School, 89 High St., Eastport.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, April 28, Owls Head Community Building, 224 Ash Point Drive.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4 Hasson St., Farmingdale.

— Noon-6 p.m. Friday, April 28, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive.

