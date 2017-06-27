Red Cross and Dexter Fire Department partner to install free smoke alarms

DEXTER – The American Red Cross of Maine and the Dexter Fire Department are teaming up to install free smoke alarms in the homes of town residents and help them prepare for home fires.

Dexter residents can make an appointment for free smoke alarm installation by calling the Red Cross at 874-1192, extension 113, or going to www.redcross.org/local/maine/home-fire-safety. The Red Cross, the Fire Department and community volunteers will perform the installations.

“We recently had a devastating multi-family home fire in town. Fortunately, everyone made it out safely. We want to make sure everyone in our community is as safe as possible when it comes to home fires,” said Dexter Fire Chief Matt Connor. “People may have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of death by half, and an escape plan further improves the odds. Please take advantage of this opportunity, check alarms monthly and practice fire drills so everyone can escape in time.”

The smoke alarm installations and home visits are part of the ambitious national Home Fire Campaign launched by the Red Cross to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by a quarter by 2020.

“The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters every year across the country and the vast majority are home fires,” said Kristen Simas, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign lead for the Northern and Eastern Maine chapter. “Home fires kill an average of seven people a day in the United States – more than all other natural disasters combined. We are reaching out in Maine communities to end these tragedies and save lives.”

Since its launch in October 2014, the national campaign has saved at least 258 lives and installed more than 888,823 free smoke alarms. Here in Maine, the Red Cross and its partners have installed more than 8,000 free smoke alarms, making more than 2,000 families safer since the start of the campaign.

HOME FIRE SAFETY: There are several things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from fires.

They include:

• Installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries every six months (change your clock, change your battery).

• Developing a fire evacuation plan with all members of the household and practicing it several times a year, at different times of the day.

• Include two ways to get out of every room and consider escape ladders for sleeping areas or homes on the second floor above.

• Pick a place outside for everyone to meet and make sure everyone knows where it is.

• Removing any fire hazards from the home.

To learn more Red Cross fire safety and preparedness information, visit redcross.org/homefires.

