Red Cloak Haunted History Tour

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Elm St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-380-3806; redcloakhauntedhistorytours.com
A walking tour of Camden at twilight, led by lantern light. Discover the back streets and hidden stories of Camden, its’ mysteries and haunts. See the oldest building in town, learn of the ghost in the apple tree, hear of centuries old superstitions, experience a one-of-a-kind evening ‘Where the Mountains meet the Sea.’ The moderate walk, suitable for all ages, lasts approximately 90 minutes and is by reservation only. $15 for adults, $7 for children under 12, free for children under 5. 207-380-3806, www.redcloakhauntedhistorytours.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →