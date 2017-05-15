Recreation in Bucksport—What’s Important to You?

Sunday, June 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Miles Lane School, 52 Miles Lane, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207 322-1233; greatpondtrust.org
Join Bucksport Heart & Soul and Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust at Miles Lane School for a conversation about the future of recreational opportunities in Bucksport. From softball and soccer to snowmobiling and swimming, hiking and hunting—come share your story and your vision for our town! We’ll discuss what activities you participate in, what recreational opportunities you’d like to see offered in Bucksport, and your ideas for creating these opportunities. Childcare provided on the Miles Lane playground. Optional: Join us afterwards for a 20 min. guided hike on the Miles Lane Trails to see the new Vernal Pool Trail.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →