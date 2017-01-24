Record number of attendees anticipated for Bangor Chamber annual awards dinner

Bangor, Maine – Billed as the “largest sit-down dinner in the State”, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce expects a record numbers of attendees to the 2017 awards dinner. “More than 1,070 people will fill the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for what promises to be an extraordinary evening,” said Deb Neuman, President and CEO.

The Bangor Region Chamber will be honoring community leaders and celebrating the accomplishments of the Bangor region at their Annual Dinner January 27th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, presented by Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The top honor at this year’s dinner, the Norbert X. Dowd Award, is being presented to Woodrow Cross, an advocate for both business and employee development, and a strong supporter of numerous civic and nonprofit organizations throughout the region. A special honor “100 Years of Gratitude” will be part of the program.

The Business of the Year will be presented to Dennis Paper & Food Service. Started more than 100 years ago, Dennis Paper & Food Service is an employee-owned broadline distributor offering more than 9,000 brand name and local products throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

As in previous years, Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications is producing videos of the award winners to be shown for the first time at the dinner. Also, WABI-TV will be producing the Norbert X. Dowd award video. The event will kick off with a reception sponsored by Kaplan University that will feature Geaghans Brothers Pub and entertainment sponsored by Hollywood Casino.

“This is truly a community celebration and we are so grateful for the support of our sponsors, partners, volunteers and the great team at the Cross Insurance Center who make this possible,” Neuman said.

Tickets are sold out for this event, however a cancellation list is in place. Please call the Chamber at 947-0307 for more information or go online at bangorregion.com

