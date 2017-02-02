Reception & Gallery Talk–Rescheduled

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/35347/

Opening reception for and gallery talk by photographer Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest, whose exhibit ‘The New Mainers’ will be at the Library throughout February. The exhibit is a perfect complement to the 2017 Camden Conference, ‘Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis.’ (Rescheduled from February 1.)

