Reception & Gallery Talk–Rescheduled

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Feb. 02, 2017, at 4:36 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/35347/

Opening reception for and gallery talk by photographer Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest, whose exhibit ‘The New Mainers’ will be at the Library throughout February. The exhibit is a perfect complement to the 2017 Camden Conference, ‘Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis.’ (Rescheduled from February 1.)

