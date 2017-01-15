Recent Release Movie @ Vose Library on 1/28 at 1pm

By Vose Library
Posted Jan. 15, 2017, at 12:28 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/recent-release-movie-sully/

Recent Release Movie: Heroic Pilot Drama

Saturday, January 28, 1pm

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

A portrait of an airline pilot who successfully made an emergency landing on the Hudson River. In the aftermath of this unprecedented and heroic feat, the traumatized pilot must endure second-guessing by investigators, the weight of sudden fame, and his own doubts about his actions that fateful day. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. PG-13. For more information including specific titles in our movie schedule, please contact the library or visit us online at www.voselibrary.org

