Recent Release Movie: The Obamas’ first date @ Vose Library 2/25 1pm

By Vose Library
Posted Feb. 10, 2017, at 11:14 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/movie-southside-with-you/

** Recent Release Movie: The Obamas’ first date

** Saturday, February 25, 1pm

Young Chicago lawyers Michelle Robinson and Barack Obama spend a sweltering summer afternoon visiting the art museum, eating lunch together, watching Do The Right Thing, getting some ice cream and sharing a first kiss in this dramatization of the President and First Lady’s fateful first date. 2016, PG-13. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. Sponsored by Shep’s Imports. Free and open to the public. For more information on this and other events, go to www.voselibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Maine man lasts 87 days, wins $500K on History Channel survival show ‘Alone’Maine man lasts 87 days, wins $500K on History Channel survival show ‘Alone’
  2. LL Bean offers employee buyouts, ends contributions to company pension planLL Bean offers employee buyouts, ends contributions to company pension plan
  3. Maine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yardMaine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yard
  4. Nor’easter to bring heavy snow, wind to Maine ThursdayNor’easter to bring heavy snow, wind to Maine Thursday
  5. USM won’t cancel event featuring controversial GOP lawmakerUSM won’t cancel event featuring controversial GOP lawmaker

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs