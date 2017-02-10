Recent Release Movie: The Obamas’ first date @ Vose Library 2/25 1pm

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/movie-southside-with-you/

** Recent Release Movie: The Obamas’ first date

** Saturday, February 25, 1pm

Young Chicago lawyers Michelle Robinson and Barack Obama spend a sweltering summer afternoon visiting the art museum, eating lunch together, watching Do The Right Thing, getting some ice cream and sharing a first kiss in this dramatization of the President and First Lady’s fateful first date. 2016, PG-13. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. Sponsored by Shep’s Imports. Free and open to the public. For more information on this and other events, go to www.voselibrary.org

