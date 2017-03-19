Recent Release Movie, Hacksaw Ridge, at Vose Library on 3/25 at 1 pm

By Vose Library
Posted March 19, 2017, at 3:41 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/hacksaw-ridge-recent-release/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union

Recent Release Movie: Hacksaw Ridge

Saturday, March 25, 1pm

During the bloodiest battle of WWII, in Okinawa, Desmond Doss saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he singlehandedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, braved fire while tending to soldiers and was wounded by a grenade and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector to ever earn the Congressional Medal of Honor. 2016, R. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

