Recapture the Magic of Marvin Gaye’s Music at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre

Friday, March 31, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Gracie Theatre at Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-941-7888 ; gracietheatre.com
In a tribute to one of the legendary pioneers of Motown, soul man Brian Owens presents, “What’s Going On: the Marvin Gaye Experience” on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre. The touring tribute is the third show in the Bangor Savings Bank Gracie Season, with show sponsorship provided by Rent-a-Wreck.
“What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience” is a musical celebration of one of the greatest musical artists of all time. The concert features music spanning Marvin Gaye’s career. Early solo hits like “Can I Get a Witness” and “I Heard it through the Grapevine” share space with “Mercy, Mercy Me” and other classics. Any Marvin Gaye song list would be incomplete without perennial crowd-pleasers like “Let’s Get It On” or “Got to Give It Up.”
“Brian Owens is billed as the ‘second coming of Marvin Gaye.’ After seeing and hearing him perform these iconic songs, I understood why. Owen’s soulful investment in the man and his music is evident in every note,” says Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre.
Of particular note is the inclusion of local Maine singer/songwriter, Stesha Cano in two duets with Owens. Cano has several albums to her credit and performs regularly at Bangor area restaurants and clubs. She will perform “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and “You’re All I Need.” alongside Owens on the Gracie stage.
According to Owens, at its heart, “The Marvin Gaye Experience” is about “preservation — upholding the tradition of true soul music that is so desperately needed in our culture today.” The show prominently features a number of compositions from Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album, considered by many to be “one of the most socially important artistic works in the history of American music.” In light of recent events in and around Ferguson, Missouri where Owens resides, the show also speaks to a heightened sense of urgency and the prophetic beauty of Gaye’s 1971 work
Owens, who performed at the White House for First Lady Michelle Obama, dazzles audiences with performances that are full of soul and love. His refined style combines classic soul with a slightly modern touch. That’s why audiences everywhere are calling him the new voice of American soul.
When referring to the Marvin Gaye’s songbook, Owens said, “I love Marvin’s music and the versatility and depth of his discography. He had amazing phrasing and emotional sensitivity with lyrics. He also has a simplistic virtuosity with melodies that in many ways is like listening to Miles Davis. Simply brilliant!”
Tickets for “What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience” are $37.50 and $27.50 for orchestra or balcony seats. To reserve tickets, call the Gracie Theatre box office at 207.941.7888 or visit www.gracietheatre.com.
This show is another example of the slate of exciting entertainment that the Gracie Theatre is bringing to Bangor over the next three months. Information about other upcoming performances is available on the theatre’s website, Facebook page, or by calling the box office.
Completed in October of 2009, the Gracie Theatre is Husson University’s center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is quickly earning a reputation as one of Maine’s premier performance venues. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics.
For more than 100 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.
