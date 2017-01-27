“Real” News discussion @ Vose Library 2/2 at 1 pm

By Vose Library
Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 11:23 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/finding-real-news/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union

** “Real” News

** Thursday, February 2, 1pm.

There has been a lot of discussion lately about “fake news”. Let’s talk about how to find good, reliable information and how to tell when something is inaccurate, misleading, or plain “fake news”. Free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 785-4733.

